Menomonie BB v Logan

Menomonie’s Charlie Morning drives baseline around Lacrosse Logan’s Justis Arellano Monday night at Menomonie High School.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

On Tuesday night, the Menomonie Mustangs’ boys basketball team hosted the La Crosse Logan Rangers in their home opener.

The Mustangs entered the game 2-0, coming off road wins against Eau Claire North and New Richmond to begin their season.