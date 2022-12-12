On Tuesday night, the Menomonie Mustangs’ boys basketball team hosted the La Crosse Logan Rangers in their home opener.
The Mustangs entered the game 2-0, coming off road wins against Eau Claire North and New Richmond to begin their season.
In a tight contest on their home floor, Menomonie got a key stop on defense in the final seconds to escape with a 72-71 win over Logan.
The Mustangs’ starting lineup consisted of sophomore forward Isaac Ellison, senior guard Charlie Morning, senior guard Trey Mensing, senior guard Clayton Fanetti and junior forward Charlie Behrend.
Logan was first to score in the game, taking advantage of an early Mustang turnover and scoring on a breakaway layup.
The Mustangs were quick to respond, as Behrend took the ball in the paint and scored for the Mustangs to tie it at 2-2. He was fouled but missed the free throw shot.
This began a 7-0 run for the Mustangs, capped off by two free throws by Fanetti and a fast-break layup that turned into a three-point play for Morning due to a foul.
The Mustangs held the lead until just over six minutes remaining in the half, when Logan scored on a fast-break layup to regain the lead, 21-20.
Logan retained the lead until Brody Thornton, sophomore guard, tied the game at 25-25 with a three-pointer for the Mustangs with just over four minutes remaining in the first half.
The teams went back and forth until halftime and headed into the locker room knotted up in a 32-32 tie.
The Mustangs regained the lead a few minutes into the second half when Mensing drove to the basket, made a layup and was fouled, and converted a three-point play at the line to give the Mustangs a 37-36 lead with 15:30 remaining in the game.
Logan responded with a pair of three-pointers to give themselves a 42-37 lead a minute later.
This lead held until a Mensing three-pointer with 13 minutes remaining put the Mustangs back on top, 44-42.
Just like he did in the first half, Thornton provided a spark off the bench in the second half for the Mustangs. A three point shot by Thornton put the Mustangs up 59-55 with 7:06 remaining in the game.
Another three for Thornton gave the Mustangs their largest lead of the game, 64-57 with just over five minutes left in the game.
With three minutes left in the game, the Mustangs held a slim 68-65 lead. An Ellison layup put them back up by five with 2:30 left, 70-65.
Logan narrowed the lead to 70-68 on their next possession and got a stop to possess the ball with a chance to tie the game, but the Mustangs forced a turnover.
On the Mustangs’ next possession, Fanetti was fouled and converted one out of two shots from the line to put Menomonie up 71-68 with less than a minute remaining.
The Mustangs forced another turnover on Logan’s next trip down the floor. Logan then had to foul Menomonie, and Fanetti converted the first of two free throws to put the Mustangs up four, 72-68.
On their next trip down the floor, Scotty Grossbach, senior forward for Logan, hit a three to narrow it down to a one-point game with 21.6 seconds left in the game.
On the following possession, Morning got forced out of bounds by a Logan defender, turning the ball over and giving Logan a chance to possess the ball down one point with 8 seconds left.
Menomonie had several fouls to give, and after fouling Logan twice, junior guard Nick Joley’s game-winning shot attempt from the corner missed, and the Mustangs escaped with a 72-71 home-opening win.
Thornton finished the game with 15 points off five makes from three-point range. Behrend also finished with 15 points.
Ellison finished with 14 points, and Morning and Mensing each finished with 12.
Next up for the Mustangs, they host Rice Lake on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Menomonie High School.