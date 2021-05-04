Denied the chance to play for his local Northwoods League team last year, Jace Kressin is getting another shot this summer.
Kressin, a Menomonie native, will pitch for the Eau Claire Express this season. The club announced his addition on Tuesday.
The University of Evansville pitcher told the Leader-Telegram last year we was set to play for the Express in the event they had a 2020 season. The season was ultimately canceled.
The southpaw will have a spot on the team's pitching staff this summer. He's operated out of the bullpen at Evansville, appearing in 11 games so far this season.
As a true freshman last year, Kressin made two saves and pitched four scoreless outings in limited action before the season was ultimately canceled.
“What I was pleasantly surprised with was the amount of composure he had out there,” Evansville pitching coach A.J. Gaura told the Leader-Telegram last year. “Nothing seems to speed him up, he’s just out there doing his thing without a whole lot of fear. ... Guys earn their innings by how they perform, and with the way Jace performed early on in the season in some big moments, he got opportunities that we ordinarily wouldn’t put freshmen into.”
Kressin was a third team all-state pitcher as a senior at Menomonie in 2019. He went 4-2 with a 1.03 ERA and struck out 90 batters that spring.
The Express open their season on May 31, hosting Rochester at Carson Park. The team announced in April it will begin the season with seating at 50% capacity.
Single-game tickets went on sale on Monday.