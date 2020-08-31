Nate Stanley's physical tools speak for themselves.
When it comes to making an impression at his first training camp with the Minnesota Vikings, the former Menomonie quarterback is more focused on showcasing the mental side of his game.
"I think just that I'm here mentally, that I know what I'm doing," Stanley said Monday on the Vikings' Training Camp Live about what he wants to show coaches. "I know my reads and progressions, I know my checks. That's a lot of what the offseason is, is learning the offense, learning the playbook. And then not having OTAs this year, really trying to show that mentally I'm all there, that I know what I'm doing out there on the field. Just trying to take it one day at a time and not have any mental mistakes out on the field."
Stanley, a seventh round pick out of Iowa in this year's NFL draft, is fighting for a spot on the team's 53-man roster this season. NFL teams need to finalize their rosters by 3 p.m. Saturday.
Stanley's doing everything he can to make sure he makes the cut to back up starting quarterback Kirk Cousins — including soaking up everything he can from Cousins himself.
"He's really a leader on and off the field, by example that he sets on the field with his energy and then in the meeting room as well with the questions that he asks," Stanley said of Cousins. "He answers my questions if I ask him questions. He's helped me a lot, he has no problem taking the time to help me learn something, help me look at something and answer my questions. So I'm really grateful to get to work with him and the other two quarterbacks as well. They've helped me a lot as well."
Having a veteran presence like Cousins has helped Stanley focus on that mental aspect of being a professional quarterback. The main objective of his first few weeks in camp has been proving he's where he needs to be with a new playbook and the offense as a whole.
"There's always carryover from college to the NFL, but where it's difficult is learning new offensive systems, new terminology," Stanley said. "I feel like I've done a good job at making sure I'm on top of the language. I'm not saying that I'm perfect, but just doing all that I can to make sure that I know the offense in and out."
And the coaching staff has taken notice of the former Iowa quarterback's work lately. That includes head coach Mike Zimmer.
In last Friday's scrimmage, Stanley threw a 23-yard touchdown pass in the closing moments. Zimmer was impressed with his overall play on the day.
“I think Nate Stanley shows a lot of promise,’’ Zimmer said on Sunday. “He’s got a big arm, he’s instinctive. There was one play (in Friday's scrimmage) where the defense blitzed him, and he rolled away and hit the receiver in the flat."
Stanley is competing with seven-year veteran Sean Mannion and second-year player Jake Browning for a spot as a backup quarterback.
Rosters are trimmed to 53 on Saturday, and the waiver period to claim any cut players ends on Sunday. The Vikings open the regular season at home against Green Bay on Sept. 13.