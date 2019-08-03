MADISON — It was third down and four yards to go on a cold December night at Yankee Stadium.
Wisconsin, clinging to a 21-3 lead with 11:27 left in the fourth quarter of the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl, was trying to put away Miami for a second consecutive bowl victory over the Hurricanes.
With the ball spotted at Miami’s 29-yard line, quarterback Jack Coan sent tight end Jake Ferguson in motion before taking the snap and turning around to his two-man backfield.
He handed it off to Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor, who looked for room on the right side.
That’s when Menomonie native Mason Stokke introduced himself to the college football world.
The 2015 Leader-Telegram All-Northwest player of the year, suited up in just his 12th game at fullback after making the position switch from linebacker in fall camp, shot off his spot in the I-formation in front of Taylor and looked for contact.
He mauled over a defensive lineman coming to the edge off a stunt. And without breaking stride, Stokke socked the safety covering the Ferguson in motion.
The double block sprung Taylor for 19 yards. It set up an exclamation point touchdown as the Badgers went on to win 35-3.
“You look at the bowl game against Miami, he was able to come in at the end and had a couple of physical blocks that opened up a couple of eyes,” Wisconsin running backs coach John Settle said at the team’s media day on Wednesday afternoon.
With incumbent Alec Ingold now with the Oakland Raiders, all eyes could be on Stokke as the next Wisconsin fullback.
In his first full season at the position for the Badgers, Stokke spent much of his time learning the ins and outs of the position behind Ingold.
While he admits there’s still a lot of work to do, the former linebacker found a niche way to play the position and ended the season strong.
“It was definitely good to get some good game experience,” Stokke said. “It kind of sling-shotted me into the offseason and gave me some motivation and confidence to be ready for the next season. It was definitely big.”
Up 14 pounds to 239, Stokke enters fall camp in a battle for the starting spot with Grantsburg native John Chenal.
A two-time state champion wrestler at Menomonie, Stokke has always had a nose for how to effectively make contact with opponents and use his strong physical frame to his advantage.
As healthy as he’s ever been entering a fall camp, Stokke is even more built than his high school days to withstand the blows he’ll take at the position on a regular basis, especially blocking in front of the nation’s top running back.
The Badgers will look to him to create similar holes for Taylor as he did on Dec. 27 in the Big Apple.
“If anyone looks at Mason, you can tell that guy is playing football,” said running back Garrett Groshek. “He definitely looks the part, and we know he can produce and play for us. He’s looking to crush some guys this year.”
Groshek went through a similar transformation at UW.
While Stokke was named the state’s defensive player of the year in 2015, Groshek was named Wisconsin’s top prep offensive player that same season. He quarterbacked Amherst to the Division 5 state title, along with Badgers center Tyler Biadasz.
Groshek came to UW as a quarterback but switched to running back after his redshirt season.
He’s carved quite a role for himself, rushing for 722 yards on 126 carries with three touchdowns in his career, not to mention 28 receptions for 203 yards and a touchdown.
Groshek knows switching to an unfamiliar position, especially at the Big Ten level, can be a daunting task. He said Stokke was up for the challenge and then some.
“Obviously really proud of him,” Groshek said. “I haven’t seen a whole lot of people pick it up as quickly as Mason has. Fullback is obviously one of the toughest positions to play, not just physically but mentally as well. Mason did a really good job of picking it up quick and learning what he needed to know, and now it’s just a matter of him getting comfortable with the position.”
Now a junior, Stokke is looking to get more involved in the passing game as well as the running game, a bread-and-butter look for the position at UW.
He’s not where Ingold was yet as a possession guy.
But he’s had a full offseason to prepare for the fall and improve his skillset.
“A lot of learning throughout the whole year, but having the whole year and spring ball to understand the game, you get a little more comfortable and a little more confident,” Stokke said.
Nevertheless, he knows his strengths and plays to them.
His football IQ, honed under the tutelage of legendary Menomonie coach Joe LaBuda, has always been high.
Stokke is now putting that on display for the nation’s 17th-ranked football team.
Wisconsin has had a long-standing tradition of producing fullbacks with Ingold and current Los Angeles Charger Derek Watt being the latest to earn spots in the NFL.
Stokke’s punishing physicality, as shown off in the Pinstripe Bowl, certainly makes him a candidate to take the torch.
“You don’t find too many guys who are willing to go 10 yards full speed and collide with another person,” Settle said. “It takes a person who is really into football and really wants to be good at it. And that’s what I see in him.”
And with a Heisman Trophy candidate to spring free, there will certainly be plenty of chances to shine.