A lifelong dream came to fruition last weekend for Terrin Vavra.
The Menomonie native made his Major League Baseball debut on Friday night as a pinch-runner with the Baltimore Orioles, and made his first start a day later. The 25-year-old went 0 for 3 as a designated hitter on Saturday in an 8-2 defeat against the Cincinnati Reds.
“First at-bat in the big leagues is something you are never going to forget, so just enjoy it and have some fun,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde told the media after Saturday’s loss.
Vavra grounded out in his first two at-bats and flew out in his third. His debut came in Friday’s 6-1 win when he ran for Trey Mancini in the top of the ninth inning.
The former Menomonie and University of Minnesota star had a .312 batting average, .425 on-base percentage and .444 slugging percentage in the minor leagues this season. He was rated as the Orioles’ 12th-best prospect by MLB.com prior to being called up to the majors last week.
“We’re so right-handed that adding a left-handed bat is nice for us,” Hyde told reporters last week. “Good to see a young guy playing well in Triple-A get rewarded and called up to the big leagues.”
Vavra began his professional career after Colorado took him in the third round of the 2018 draft. He steadily rose through the minor leagues, starring in Single-A in 2019 before rising through Double-A in 2021. He played mostly in Triple-A this season before being recalled to the majors.
He’s joined an Orioles team which is in the thick of a playoff race in the American League. Baltimore entered Sunday with a 51-50 record and sat three games back in the AL wild-card standings. The playoff push added a layer of excitement to Vavra’s breakthrough to the majors.
“That excites you and motivates you to want to come up here,” Vavra told reporters last Wednesday. “You don’t want to go anywhere where winning isn’t a priority. That just keeps you excited.”