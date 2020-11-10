MENOMONIE — This is becoming commonplace for Melody Greenwood. Not many of her peers can say that.
For the fourth year in a row, the Menomonie senior is headed to the WIAA swimming and diving state championships. And for the second time running, she’s doing so as both a swimmer and a diver.
Greenwood won a sectional championship in diving last Friday, and a day later posted good enough times to qualify individually in the 50-yard freestyle and a couple of relays.
The Mustang is one of just three divers who will also compete in individual swimming events at the Division 2 state meet.
“You don’t see that a lot,” Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said. “You might see that at smaller schools, where they have a diver and need to make a swimmer out of that diver to fill a lineup. But we don’t need that, we have a decent sized team. We don’t need Melody to fill a swim spot, she’s just good at both and puts her time and effort into both.”
Greenwood posted a sectional score of 415.30 in diving to win the title last week. Her score is the sixth-best qualifying score heading into the state meet.
“I really just took a step back,” Greenwood said of diving at sectionals. “I have a tendency to overthink every dive, but at sectionals I just focused on taking it one dive at a time and that really seemed to work. So I’m going to take that into state.”
In the 50 freestyle, her 25.16 second-performance is the fourth-best in the field.
The Mustangs will also send a pair of relay teams to state to compete in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. Greenwood is equally excited for those events.
“I think I’m really excited for the swim portion, just because I get to go with a team,” Greenwood said.
“The relays are really team-oriented and that’s really important to me, maybe even more so than making it in individual events.”
She’s no stranger to the state meet, but she’s only competed with a relay team there twice. Among all the other events, working as part of a four-swimmer unit sticks out as one of Greenwood’s favorites.
The senior has come a long way in the pool and on the diving board over the course of her career. Now in her final prep meet, she’s considered a contender in multiple events.
“Melody came in her freshman year and was surprised that she was good,” Liljedahl said. “It was a shock, like ‘Wow, I actually have talent.’ She really had no clue. ... When she was a freshman, she came to practice, did her work and went home. Now, she’s putting in extra time outside of it. During sectional week, she swam in the morning so she could have extra time for dives in the afternoon. She’s done a great job of balancing all that.”
It’s all been worth it. There’s a trip to the state meet for every year in school to show for it.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “Every year I’ve been thankful. I look back at my freshman-year self and just try to inspire all the younger girls looking up to me. I do it for my school, my team, I do it for everybody.”
The state championships will be held at the Waukesha South Natatorium this weekend. Division 2 takes place on Friday, followed by Division 1 on Saturday.
The area has several swimmers competing at the Division 2 meet in addition to Menomonie. Rice Lake has individuals competing in six events along with three relay teams. Warriors junior Faith Forsberg is the favorite in the 50 freestyle, boasting the fastest qualifying time at 24.36 seconds — 0.17 seconds faster than the next-best time. She’s also got one of the best qualifying times in the 100 freestyle.
The Ladysmith co-op has swimmers competing in four individual events and two relays. Brooke Lechleitner has the third-fastest qualifying time in the 50 freestyle and the seventh-fastest time in the 100 freestyle.
Hudson and River Falls are the only teams from northwest Wisconsin competing at the Division 1 meet.