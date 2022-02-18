Menomonie diver Dylan Norby won a Division 2 state championship on Friday in Waukesha.
Menomonie junior Dylan Norby won the Division 2 state diving championship on Friday in Waukesha, becoming the first diver in program history to take home the gold.
Norby won with a dive for score of 382. That was enough to get him past runner-up Zeb Schermacher of Plymouth, who finished just over four points behind.
He was confident going into the state meet, though he wasn't particularly worried about taking the top spot.
"I feel good about where I'm at," Norby said earlier this week. "I'm confident I'll do well at state."
On Friday, he delivered. Norby's title is the second in the history of Menomonie's swim and dive program. He joins swimmer Kevin Fober as the only two to ever win state championships for the school.
Fellow Mustang Dylan Foslid took fifth place, and Rice Lake's Carson Donze and Jacob Jondreau took sixth and 11th, respectively.
