Over the summer, Michael Casper saw a better future for himself elsewhere. After a freshman basketball season at Bemidji State yielded little playing time and incoming roster additions further clouded the forecast, he decided to make a change.
Naturally, he turned his sights toward the Chippewa Valley. Even before deciding to transfer, Casper had been interested in playing for UW-Eau Claire. The Blugolds recruited him out of high school at Merrill before he made his way to Bemidji State, a Division II program. But with a new path forward, he had a feeling Eau Claire would be the perfect fit.
It didn't take long to prove that right.
Only a handful of months after transferring in, Casper has assumed an important role for the Blugolds men's basketball team. The 6-foot-1 guard has started every game and is second on the team in scoring at 11.8 points per contest.
The sharpshooter is feeling right at home, and the Blugolds are reaping the benefits.
"Everyone's been pretty welcoming, and I've kind of just gotten right into it," Casper said. "I knew I'd have to work for it, but I've kind of fit in to a good spot."
The Blugolds would have loved to have his services last season, but are glad he ended up here after missing out on him on the recruiting trail. Casper played in eight games for Bemidji State last season, a couple of years after leading Merrill to its first and only boys basketball conference title.
When he ended up back in Eau Claire, the Blugolds were glad to finally secure his services.
"When we found out that he wanted to come here, we were definitely excited about it and welcomed him with open arms," UW-Eau Claire coach Matt Siverling said. "To get him back after a year — a year that he didn't use any eligibility with — and have him come and contribute the way he is has been great."
Casper was relatively late to the party — he finalized his transfer late last summer — but was able to get up to speed quickly. He credited his teammates for bringing him on board without any hesitation.
On the court, it's been a smooth transition. The sophomore ranks in the top 20 in the WIAC in scoring and is in the top 10 in 3-point percentage. He's made 43% of his shots from behind the arc this season. Casper has scored in double figures in eight of UW-Eau Claire's 13 games.
He shines as a shooter, but Casper also prides himself on putting in work defensively.
"I'm always talking on defense," he said. "Always trying to get guys to talk and work together on that end."
Siverling has seen him take pieces of what he learned at Bemidji State and put them to good use in Eau Claire. He competed against scholarship players while with the Beavers, and that prepped him for what he'll face in the highly competitive WIAC.
"For him, I think it was a lot about seeing what he could do at the highest level possible," Siverling said. "For him to get the opportunity to see what it's like somewhere else and then come here, it gives him two different experiences. I think sometimes when you get a transfer and they've already been through a year or two somewhere else, they get an opportunity to see different people, to network differently. That can be a real benefit."
The Blugolds return to WIAC action on Wednesday when they host third-ranked UW-Platteville. Eau Claire went 7-4 in nonconference play and split its first two conference games in December.
The unbeaten Pioneers (13-0) will present the toughest challenge of Eau Claire's season to date. Games like these were part of the appeal of joining the Blugolds for Casper. Growing up near UW-Stevens Point, he was always familiar with the WIAC and the level of play it brings on a nightly basis.
"I knew quite a bit of it coming in, kind of knew what to expect," Casper said. "Getting to play against some old teammates, and getting to play against some high level competition in Division III (was appealing)."
Casper figures to factor into any success the Blugolds will have in the WIAC. Even as a newcomer, he's logged more minutes per game than any other player on the team.
"We're happy that he's here," Siverling said. "He seems to have found a good fit and is enjoying it with his teammates. We're just really glad that he chose to come to Eau Claire."