Be ready when your number is called.
It's not unusual to hear coaches preach that mentality. The old adage demonstrates the importance of opportunity in any sport. When a player's chance to make an impact arrives, they don't want to be caught off-guard.
Lately, Cade Hall has certainly been ready.
The UW-Eau Claire sophomore guard has strung together a handful of impressive performances off the bench for the Blugolds men's basketball team. The Mauston native scored a team-high 15 points in Saturday's game against UW-La Crosse, which followed a 14-point showing against UW-Stout last week.
Hall didn't see much playing time last season, but he's making a case to earn more of it as the Blugolds run through the gauntlet of conference play.
"I think Cade's playing with a lot of confidence right now," Blugolds coach Matt Siverling said. "It took him a while to kind of find where he fit in and what some things are (that) he can do to help this basketball team."
Hall is averaging 7.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He opened his sophomore season on a high note, scoring 20 points against Case Western Reserve in the Blugolds' debut. He's scored in double figures five times this season.
Last year, Hall averaged 3.2 points per game in limited action. He's benefiting from a more assertive approach this time around.
"He's gotten a lot better on the defensive end of the floor, understanding where to be and how to guard at this level," Siverling said. "And then offensively, one of the things we talk to him a lot about is just being aggressive. He's a talented scorer and he can score in a lot of different ways. A lot of times, he was really passive in allowing some of those other guys to make plays, and he's got the capability of doing it. He's just got to do it more, and he's been doing that and that's why he's been finding success."
The Blugolds will need contributions from all over to snap their five-game losing streak. Eau Claire hasn't won since Dec. 14, seeing an 8-4 record slip to 8-9 by mid-January.
They've come close several times — their last three games have all been decided by seven points or fewer — but the Blugolds haven't found a breakthrough yet.
"I feel like we're in these basketball games, doing a great job for the most part," Siverling said. "There's two or three plays in a game that either we don't make or the other team makes that put us in a situation where we find ourselves down five to seven points down the stretch and don't have enough time to overcome those things. It's just a matter of guys stepping up and making some of those plays that we're either not making or allowing the other team to make."
They'll look to end the skid when they visit UW-River Falls on Wednesday. The Falcons are 1-4 in conference play, one spot ahead of Eau Claire in the WIAC standings.
The Blugolds have taken a holistic approach to try to find ways to get back on the right side of the scoreboard. Every aspect of the game warrants inspection in a slump that lasts this long.
"Where can we make up two or three possessions?" Siverling said. "Can we do it by taking care of the basketball? Can we do it by maybe getting an offensive rebound, can we finish a play that we got to the rim and took some contact and weren't able to finish? Is it a chance to get a defensive stop?
"It's not an entire game that we have to improve, it's just one thing here or there on both ends of the floor. I think that's where you see the difference in these ball games."