Shots from beyond the arc had not been kind to UW-Eau Claire all night.
But when the Blugold men needed to have one, they didn't mind.
Cam Kuepers knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left and the Blugolds got a stop at the other end to clinch a 61-60 victory over UW-Stout on Wednesday in Menomonie.
The Blugolds had made just three of 17 attempts from long range before Kuepers attempted the go-ahead jumper. They weren't deterred though, and their faith was rewarded.
"I was very confident," Kuepers said. "With the amount of work I put in over the offseason to hit that exact shot, you just get the confidence from knowing you've made it before."
The Blugolds (1-2) refused to go away despite trailing for much of the game. The Blue Devils (1-2) held a nearly constant lead which fluctuated from anywhere between three and nine points. But Eau Claire conjured run after run to keep it close, and eventually strung together enough baskets and stops in the final minutes to snatch the victory.
The Blugolds' lead in the final seconds was their first since midway through the first half.
Kuepers, all alone on the left wing, took a pass from a driving Carter Brooks and coolly knocked down pivotal 3-pointer.
On the other end, Stout came out of a timeout and got the ball into the hands of Armani Tinsley, who already had a game-high 19 points. But the Blugolds played airtight defense and forced a contested 3-pointer which missed the mark as the buzzer sounded.
"The biggest thing was that stop at the end, forcing Stout to take a tough shot," Eau Claire coach Matt Siverling said. "That's a shot that guy had made all game and pretty much all year that we've seen on film. We're just fortunate that he missed, because that could have easily gone in and we'd be talking about a whole different story."
When the Blue Devils were finding success, it was often thanks to their defense — particularly in the first half. Stout held the Blugolds to 27 points before halftime and held them to 2 of 8 from 3-point range.
But in a game of traded runs, the Blugolds got the final one. Eau Claire closed the game on a 7-1 spurt.
"I think they refused to go away," Stout coach Jim Lake said of the Blugolds. "They had great energy. They were really resilient mentally, because we did play with the lead a lot of the game, but they just kind of kept wearing on us. We just made a couple of key mistakes in spots, missed a couple of free throws, and that's how something like this happens."
After seeing a couple of small leads shrink throughout the first half, the Blue Devils closed out the period with a 6-3 run to take a 33-27 advantage into the break.
Eau Claire closed the gap again midway through the second half, tying it at 48 with nine minutes to play. But Stout's 7-2 run restored the Blue Devils' lead before Eau Claire finally completed the rally.
The Blugolds were down by five with 3:49 to go, but didn't allow a Stout field goal the rest of the way.
"I think we stepped it up defensively, forcing them to take some tough shots," Kuepers said. "That's what wins games: your defense. I think we did a good job of that tonight, as well as converting on the offensive end."
Kuepers and Brooks scored 13 points each to lead Eau Claire, which bounced back from two straight losses to UW-La Crosse last week. Brooks added eight rebounds to his tally. David Ijadimbola chipped in with 11 points.
Tinsley's 19 points led all scorers. Lovell Williams, a freshman, added 11 points and three assists for the Blue Devils.
"There were a lot of things to be positive about tonight, and we've still got to get after the film to improve," Lake said. "And if we'd have won by one tonight, we'd still be working on all the same stuff. Now can we be mentally tough enough to that we let it get away, or maybe they took it more than we let it get away, and how do we flip it on Friday? That's going to be our focus."
The Blugolds will try to complete the sweep of the Blue Devils in the rematch on Friday in Eau Claire. The two teams split their series last season after the Blugolds swept it in the 2018-19 season.
"I think every game this year is going to be tough, especially with the circumstances of playing a team back-to-back," Siverling said. "We're going to have our hands full on Friday. Anytime you beat a team, when you play them back-to-back, you expect them to come out the next time and play even harder with some more energy to try to get the split."
UW-Eau Claire 61, UW-Stout 60
UW-Eau Claire (1-2, 1-2): David Ijadimbola 11, Cam Kuepers 13, Carter Brooks 13, Spencer Page 5, Alex Voigt 3, Brock Voigt 10, Nate Banasik 4, Carter Hanke 2.
UW-Stout (1-2, 1-2): Armani Tinsley 19, Demetri Martin 5, TYreese Alexander 8, Luke Geiger 7, Drew Scott 4, Lovell Williams 11, Brody Fox 2, Brady Booth 4.
3-point goals: Eau Claire 4 (Ijadimbola, Kuepers, Brooks, Page), Stout 7 (Tinsley 4, Martin, Geiger, Williams).
Halftime: Stout 33-27.