UW-Stout men's basketball coach Jim Lake is blunt when talking about his first two seasons as the Blue Devils’ head man.
"We haven't been very good the past couple of years," Lake admits.
The Blue Devils have finished 6-19 in back-to-back campaigns under Lake's watch. They did snap an 18-game WIAC losing streak last year with a thrilling War on I-94 victory against UW-Eau Claire, but still finished tied for last in the conference standings at 2-12.
With a sizable crop of players returning, UW-Stout hopes this is the year the tide begins to change.
"We've been building and flushing in new faces, and we still have some new faces this year, but the group we have is probably the best group I've had in the three years," Lake said. "Whether that means more wins, that will be determined, but the attitude in practice and the competition level has raised."
The program will get its first chance to see potential improvement in action on Wednesday when it kicks off a truncated, WIAC-only schedule at home against UW-River Falls. All WIAC teams will play eight-game regular seasons before turning their attention to the conference tournament.
UW-Stout returns all but one of its top seven scorers from last season, with the lone departure being Cliff McCray. He transferred to UW-Stevens Point in the offseason after a freshman year that saw him average 8.7 points per game.
The team's top three scorers are back, including a pair of double-digit point producers in Jon Ciriacks and Luke Geiger. Ciriacks, an All-WIAC honorable mention selection in 2019-20, led the squad with 16 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a junior. Geiger averaged 13.4 points and led the team with 38 total assists.
"We're looking for more balance in our lineup," Lake said. "Last year, we relied really heavily on Jon and Luke. ... It should be a little tougher to game plan against us. Last year, if you were playing Stout, you would focus your resources on Jon, you would really chase Luke hard and you would try to make other guys beat you. On nights where we were tough, we could have that guy show up. But we would never know the name of that guy before the game."
Five others who got time in the starting lineup last season — TYreese Alexander, Kyle Jackson, Josh Mericle, Jake Horton and Preston Briggs — are also back in the mix.
"We'll have guys in the lineup that have been practicing together three full years," Lake said. "That will help. Plays will still need to be made, and that's where we've fallen short these last few years. Even if you look at my very first year, I inherited a team with some veteran guys. We were good at losing close. Last year we flushed in a ton of new faces and we could be really good on a night and we could be really bad. It just depended on the night. We're looking for more consistency here."
"Everybody at the very least knows each other, has a relationship with each other," said senior forward Brady Booth, a Boyd native. "We know our strengths and weaknesses and I think we do a pretty good job of meshing together."
There are some new faces, as well. Senior guard Armani Tinsley is eligible to return this winter after sitting out last season following a transfer from Ferris State. He averaged 7.3 points, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game in his last year with the Bulldogs. Lake is also excited about a new crop of bigs the team can employ.
"We'll certainly be a lot bigger than you remember," Lake said. "And that will help us in the WIAC."
Soon the Blue Devils will see if their roster stability translates into success.
"I thought my team, despite our troubles, was playing our best basketball at the end of the year," Lake said. "Ultimately, if I can do that again, hopefully that is the next logical step and that means more W's."
The WIAC has been split into two divisions this year to mitigate risk of COVID-19 spread. UW-Stout will play home-and-home series with the three other members of the West Division — UW-Eau Claire, UW-River Falls and UW-La Crosse — as well as a pair of crossover games with UW-Whitewater from the East Division.
"I'm just excited to play," Booth said. "I think people are just excited to play games."
All WIAC teams will make the conference tournament this season, meaning UW-Stout will return to the event for the first time since 2016-17.
"I think it's a tremendous blessing," Lake said. "A chance to be in that tournament I think is an experience that will help us."