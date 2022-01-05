Shooting troubles against Division III's second-ranked team made for a difficult night for the UW-Eau Claire men's basketball team on Wednesday.
The Blugolds struggled to get shots to fall and couldn't keep up with No. 2 UW-Platteville in a 60-46 defeat at Zorn Arena. Eau Claire shot 34% from the field and 25% from 3-point range.
It added up to a tough time against the unbeaten Pioneers. The Blugolds did well defensively, holding Platteville to 39% from the field, but couldn't do enough scoring of their own. Their 46 points were a season low.
Eau Claire started well, running out to a 14-8 lead in the first 12 minutes of the game. But Quentin Shields made three free throws with 4:23 left in the first half to put Platteville up 19-16 and the Pioneers remained in the lead the rest of the way.
David Ijadimbola made a layup with 15:42 left to cut Platteville's advantage to four at 31-27, but the Pioneers went on a 13-0 run to essentially end the Blugolds' hopes of an upset. The spurt put Platteville ahead by 17. Eau Claire went scoreless for nearly seven minutes, giving the reigning WIAC champions all the help they would need to earn a road victory.
Gunnar Tebon finally ended the cold streak with a layup, but the Blugolds went another two and a half minutes without scoring again afterward.
Carter Hanke led the Blugolds (8-6, 1-2) with 12 points. He was the only player to score in double figures for Eau Claire. Brock Voight had nine points and seven rebounds, and Spencer Page added eight points and seven rebounds.
Shields had a game-high 19 points for Platteville (14-0, 3-0). Kyle Tuma and Logan Pearson added 15 apiece.
The Blugolds face another tough test on Saturday when they host UW-Whitewater (10-4, 3-0). That game is set to tip off at 5 p.m.
Eau Claire will look to avoid starting 1-3 in the WIAC for the second time in three seasons. The Blugolds lost three of their first four conference games in the 2019-20 season, but went on to reach the second round of the NCAA tournament.
"These next two months are going to fly by," Blugolds coach Matt Siverling said early this week. "These guys really need to lock in and understand that we need to continue to get better. If we do that, I think we'll be fine."
UW-Platteville 60, UW-Eau Claire 46
Platteville: Kyle tuma 15, Quentin Shields 19, Ben Probst 4, Logan Pearson 15, Jack Huml 5, Brad Nies 2.
Eau Claire: Spencer Page 8, Brock Voigt 9, Carter Brooks 2, David Ijadimbola 7, Michael Casper 6, Gunnar Tebon 2, Carter Hanke 12.
3-pointers: Platteville 5 (Shields 2, Tuma, Pearson, Huml), Eau Claire 7 (Page 2, Casper 2, Hanke 2, Ijadimbola).
Halftime: Platteville 27-20.