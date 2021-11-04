The UW-Eau Claire men's basketball team could have been forgiven for needing some time to move on from last season. The Blugolds were able to take the floor in early 2021 for what was set to be an abbreviated season, but they didn't realize at the time just how abbreviated it would be.
Eau Claire saw its short season cut even shorter when COVID-19 problems forced the Blugolds to cancel the final two games on their schedule, in addition to withdrawing from the WIAC tournament. It was a disappointing finish, but the team didn't dwell on it.
"I don't think it took very long (to move on)," coach Matt Siverling said. "Everybody dealt with a lot of adversity the last 18 months, so for us it was just basketball. It wasn't a life-changing thing that we had to deal with. It was one of those things that come and those things happen. So we just had to deal with it and move on, and get ready for the next thing."
That mindset has had the Blugolds thinking about this season for a while now. Most of the faces that made up the key spots on last year's team are back and ready to make their return to the court. They learned last winter that opportunity can't be taken for granted.
"I'm just really excited to be back in the gym with the players this year," Siverling said.
The Blugolds went 2-3 across their shortened schedule last winter. Four starters are back in the fold this season, which tips off with tournament play at Case Western Reserve University on Saturday. Most of the team's top scorers are back, although the Blugolds will need to replace leading scorer Cam Kuepers. He averaged 12.8 points per game last season.
Guard David Ijadimbola (10.4 ppg) and forwards Carter Brooks (8 ppg, 5 rebounds per game), Spencer Page (6.4 ppg), Brock Voigt (6.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg) and Alex Voigt (3.6 ppg) give Eau Claire a solid core to build around. The Blugolds are expecting to have a deep bench too.
"I think from a depth perspective, we have a lot of guys that can play this year and really contribute," said Page, a Rice Lake native. "We really don't know yet who it's going to be, but it's nice just knowing that we have guys and a lot of talent with our starters and our guys that come off the bench."
But the Blugolds aren't the only team that's loaded with experience. Many squads around the WIAC have players utilizing extra years of eligibility granted during the pandemic. It's setting the conference up to be a gauntlet from top to bottom.
Two-time defending champion UW-Platteville has four starters returning and is ranked fifth in the nation. The Pioneers beat UW-La Crosse in the conference championship last season, and the 15th-ranked Eagles will be tough again with all five starters back.
Overall, seven of the conference's eight teams have at least four starters returning. Three teams are ranked in D3Hoops.com's preseason top 25, with No. 17 UW-Oshkosh joining Platteville and La Crosse.
"Our preparation has to be almost perfect," Page said. "Obviously we have some time with our nonconference schedule, but just knowing the level of talent and how good teams are really going to be when we get into December, January, February, playing those guys, we know it's coming. We have time to prepare but it's definitely going to be ramped up this year I think, just with all those guys returning."
The Blugolds will get a boost from a return to familiar surroundings. After playing at the McPhee Center last winter as their normal home at Zorn Arena was used as a vaccination site, the team will be back in Zorn this season.
The program uses Zorn as a home base, with everything from practices to study sessions happening within its walls. Having that sense of comfort back has been nice to begin the year.
"It's very convenient to have this building on campus throughout the day for us as students as well," Page said. "To come in in between class and get some shots up or have a place to study during the day. We obviously didn't have that access last year, so it's really good to have it back."
The return to Zorn brings another plus too: After playing in front of empty arenas last season, the Blugolds will finally be able to welcome fans again.
"The fact that we're going to have fans again is something that I know was missed greatly last year," Siverling said. "We've been really fortunate to have great support, and I know fans are really excited to be back."
The Blugolds open the season with six road games — most in tournaments — before hosting their home opener against St. Norbert on Nov. 23. That game will tip off at 7 p.m.