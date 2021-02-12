UW-Eau Claire's first win over UW-Stout this week came down to the final minute of action.
The rematch two days later was settled well before that point.
Cam Kuepers scored 23 points and the Blugold men cruised past the rival Blue Devils 74-52 on Friday at the McPhee Center.
Kuepers hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds of Wednesday's 61-60 victory for the Blugolds and stayed hot on Friday.
"We came out and executed, did what we had to do on the defensive end," Kuepers said. "Holding a team like that to 51 points is a tough task, I think we did a great job there. And our offense was just flowing, getting the shots that we wanted."
Eau Claire led by 10 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. The Blugolds came out of the break with an 11-0 run which all but sealed things.
David Ijadimbola added 12 points for the Blugolds, who shot 56% from the field — including 44% from 3-point range.
"It really helped that we had an opportunity to play these guys on Wednesday night," Eau Claire coach Matt Siverling said. "We kind of knew what we had to do coming into this basketball game. We cleaned some things up from Wednesday, and I told our guys that our game plan wasn't much different. We just had execute it a lot better, and I thought we did that tonight."
The victory pushed the Blugolds to 2-2 as the regular season hits its halfway point. Stout dropped to 1-3.
Armani Tinsley led the Blue Devils with 11 points and Luke Geiger added 10. Stout shot 28% from the floor.
"I think our transition defense was better than our last game," Kuepers said. "We did our best getting back and stopping them. That's a team that likes to run a lot, and that was our game plan. I think we executed on it pretty well tonight."
The series sweep was a strong rebound for Eau Claire, which dropped its first two games of the season to UW-La Crosse. The Blugolds take on UW-River Falls in next week's two-game series.
The Falcons are 2-2 after splitting their first two series with Stout and La Crosse.
"River Falls is a really good basketball team," Siverling said. "They've obviously played Stout already, so we had an opportunity to watch the film on them. We know pretty much what we're going to have to do next week. Now it's just a matter of getting a game plan together and working on it Monday and Tuesday."
Stout will look to bounce back when it takes on La Crosse twice next week.
UW-Eau Claire 74, UW-Stout 52
Stout (1-3, 1-3): TYreese Alexander 4, Drew Scott 2, Luke Geiger 10, Armani Tinsley 11, Kyle Jackson 4, Josh Mericle 4, Lovell Williams 6, Marcus Hill 2, Brody Fox 8, Carson Moe 1.
Eau Claire (2-2, 2-2): Spencer Page 2, Alex Voigt 7, Carter Brooks 5, David Ijadimbola 12, Cam Kuepers 23, Jimmy Polenz 5, Sam Holtz 3, Brock Voigt 9, Cade Hall 8,
3-point goals: Stout 7 (Geiger 3, Tinsley 3, Fox), Eau Claire 7 (Ijadimbola 2, Hall 2, Brooks, Kuepers, Holtz).
Halftime: Eau Claire 38-28.