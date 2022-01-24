With more than three weeks passed since its last win, the UW-Eau Claire men's basketball team decided to make a change last weekend. As the saying goes: nothing ventured, nothing gained.
When the Blugolds took the court at UW-Whitewater on Saturday, they shook things up. Coach Matt Siverling gave three players their first starts of the season in hopes that a change could help end a six-game losing skid.
"I just think we needed to change it up, try something different," Siverling said. "When something's not working, if you keep doing that you're probably going to expect the same results. We had a conversation as a team and decided to change it up a little bit."
Cade Hall, Nolan Blair and Carter Hanke all started for the first time for the Blugolds. The impact was immediate. The lineup's reshuffling was exactly what the Blugolds needed. With their new-look rotations, they beat the Warhawks 74-63 for their first win since Dec. 30.
Thrust into bigger roles, the new starters didn't get fazed. Blair scored 13 points while Hall tallied 11 points and five rebounds.
"It allowed us to change our rotation," Siverling said. "Different guys came off the bench at different times, and we got a chance to see some different lineups. I think it obviously helped."
Meanwhile, Eau Claire's regular starters contributed in a different capacity. Michael Casper came off the bench and led the Blugolds in scoring with 20 points. Carter Brooks had five points, seven rebounds and four assists as a reserve.
If serving in a different role was what it took to get back in the win column, the Blugolds were all for it.
"We did lose six in a row, so we had to try something different," Casper said. "I think it was just good getting people with different people. I think our offense worked really well with different lineups in."
The adjustment worked both ways. While Hall, Blair and Hanke had to adapt to setting the tone as starters, the reserves needed to get ready to enter a game already in full swing.
"It's not too different," Casper said. "You get a chance to see the game first, so that's kind of nice instead of just getting thrown in there and you don't really know what Whitewater's going to do."
Whether the lineup changes will be long-term remains to be seen. Siverling said it may change on an opponent-by-opponent basis, although he was pleased to see it pay off against Whitewater.
"We'll see," he said. "It worked, so it may be something that we stick with. But we're always toying around, and obviously our next opponent Oshkosh is much different than Whitewater. So we'll have to look at their team and personnel and figure out how we want to start the game and how we want to change up our lineups."
Oshkosh will present one of the toughest challenges of the year for Eau Claire on Wednesday night at Zorn Arena. The Titans are ranked No. 4 in Division III, and handed fifth-ranked UW-Platteville its first loss of the season in blowout fashion last week.
The Titans feature perhaps the WIAC's top player in forward Levi Borchert. He's averaging a double-double with 19.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-5 junior leads the conference in rebounding and ranks 31st in Division III.
"They're playing extremely well right now," Siverling said. "Obviously they're a very good basketball team. They present a lot of challenges, so we're going to have our work cut out for us on Wednesday."
The Blugolds played five of their first eight WIAC games on the road this season. Now they'll get used to the comforts of Zorn Arena, with four of their final six at home.
"I think it'll be really good," Casper said. "We've been on the road — it feels like — a lot. But we'll get fans back and when students come back we'll have a lot of people in the gym, so hopefully that makes a difference."