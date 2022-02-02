With the game on the line, Bryce Phillips saw an opening. The UW-River Falls guard took full advantage.
Tied at 73 with UW-Eau Claire, the Falcons had an inbound pass under their own basket with six seconds left on Wednesday night at Zorn Arena. Phillips received the ball at his own free throw line and sliced his way up the court before plunging toward the basket and finishing a layup through contact with 0.5 seconds left to give the Falcons a 75-73 victory.
"When coach called a timeout, he wanted to get the ball in my hands and pretty much told me to make a play," Phillips said. "I just wanted to go out there and make something happen. If you miss, you go to overtime and still have a chance to win, so I feel like there wasn't much pressure. But it ended up dropping, and we got the W."
It capped a come-from-behind win for River Falls. The Blugolds led by 11 at halftime, but couldn't hold on. Phillips' tie-breaking layup in the last second was the final blow in a tough second half.
"We didn't do a good job of keeping the ball in front of us, to be honest," Blugolds coach Matt Siverling said. "We wanted to keep the ball in front of us and stepped up a little bit, and Phillips is really, really fast. We just made a mistake defensively there, and he made a tough shot. We contested it."
Eau Claire (10-11, 3-7) had a chance to respond with half of a second left, but the Blugolds' desperation heave came up short.
It was a tough loss in the big picture for Eau Claire. The Falcons' win pushed them a half-game ahead of the Blugolds in the WIAC standings, putting River Falls (10-8, 3-6) sixth and Eau Claire seventh. Only the top six teams in the conference at the end of the season qualify for the WIAC tournament.
"This one versus River Falls, we really needed this one," Eau Claire forward Carter Brooks said. "That put River Falls ahead of us, and we've got some tough games ahead of us."
Eau Claire made only seven field goals in the second half after shooting 61% in the first. The absence of Brock Voigt didn't help matters. The Blugolds' leading scorer exited the game with an injury after playing four minutes and did not return. Brooks played well in his stead, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds, but Eau Claire missed Voigt's impact in the paint at times.
"When Brock went down, that was a big piece for us," Siverling said. "Not having him in the game, it was big. Carter had to play significant minutes and we had to go deeper into our bench. That's hard to overcome sometimes when you lose one of your better players."
River Falls trailed for the first 13 minutes of the second half before Eau Claire North graduate Noah Hanson made a basket to give the Falcons their first lead since the first with 7:22 to go. They had used a 20-9 run across the middle of the second half to come back and tie the game.
After Hanson's basket, the Falcons were in front for most the closing minutes. But the Blugolds answered when Cade Hall made a pair of free throws to cut the lead to two with 28 seconds left, and Nolan Blair made two free throws of his own with six seconds remaining to tie the game at 73.
Eau Claire couldn't hold on for one more play to force overtime though.
"(Phillips) is pretty shifty, and he just split our guys," Brooks said. "I thought we switched it well, and I thought I contested it well. He just made a hell of a shot."
It negated a strong first half from the Blugolds. Eau Claire utilized a 15-3 run toward the tail end of the first half to break a tie an surge to a 12-point lead. Hall and Brooks teamed up for 12 of the Blugolds' points during the streak.
Hall scored a game-high 16 points for Eau Claire. Michael Casper added 12 points and Carter Hanke scored 10. Hanson had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Falcons.
The road ahead doesn't get any easier for Eau Claire. The Blugolds visit eighth-ranked UW-La Crosse on Saturday evening, the first of two road matchups against top-10 teams remaining on their schedule.
"We basically just have to keep going," Brooks said. "We've got to fix a couple of things. We play with every team, it's just our second half where we kind of let down. We've just got to change that."
UW-River Falls 75, UW-Eau Claire 73
River Falls: Marshall Holland 10, Rodrick Payne 14, Bryce Phillips 8, Jake Reeck 13, Noah Hanson 15, Regan Merritt 6, Terence Anthony-Larmouth 1, Dylan Parker 4, Zander Williams 4.
Eau Claire: Spencer Page 3, Cade Hall 16, Nolan Blair 4, Carter Hanke 10, Alex Voigt 5, Michael Casper 12, Carter Brooks 15, Carter Huschka 8.
3-pointers: River Falls 7 (Reeck 2, Hanson 2, Merritt 2, Holland), Eau Claire 9 (Casper 4, Page, Hall, Voigt, Brooks, Huschka).
Halftime: Eau Claire 45-34.