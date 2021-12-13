The UW-Stout men’s basketball record books will need a bit of editing after a wild night at Johnson Fieldhouse.
The Blue Devils broke the school record for most points in a game with their 125-119 victory over Greenville on Monday in Menomonie. The previous mark was 124, set in 1971 and matched in 1986.
Several other records came close to falling too. Brody Fox put in 42 points in the win, good for a tie for second all-time in a single game by a Stout player. Lovell Williams passed 13 assists, one shy of tying the record set in the 1986-87 season. As a team, the Blue Devils’ 36 assists were one short of the school record.
Greenville helped do some rewriting too. The total of 90 field goals made between each team set a new game record for a contest involving Stout, besting the previous mark by four. The combined total of 244 points surpassed the number set in 1987 by three.
The Blue Devils entered the game knowing it would be a shootout. Greenville plays at an extremely high tempo, shooting the ball early on every possession. The Panthers entered the matchup as the highest scoring team in all of college basketball — regardless of Division — by averaging 113.1 points per game. They lived up to their billing, knocking down 20 3-pointers.
But Stout matched them on Monday, with six players scoring in double figures. Fox’s 42 points were a career high. He had a double-double, adding 13 rebounds to his stat line. Williams came close to a triple-double with 14 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.
Armani Tinsley and Drew Scott scored 16 apiece for the Blue Devils. Nick Jungel and Jon Ciriacks added 14 and 11 points, respectively.
The game was tied at 103 with just over eight minutes remaining, but Williams went on a personal 5-0 run to quickly give the Blue Devils a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Stout shot 60% from the field and knocked down 29 of 41 free throw attempts. The Blue Devils out-rebounded the Panthers 68-49. Of their 125 points, 52 came on fast breaks.
The victory continued a hot start to Stout’s season. The Blue Devils are now 8-2, their best record through 10 games in fourth-year coach Jim Lake’s tenure. They return to action when they host Finlandia on the afternoon of Dec. 21.
UW-Stout 125, Greenville 119
Greenville (1-8): Dom Redding 7, Kenneth Cooley 12, Jarred Johnson 12, Romello Ball 19, Kaidyn Johnson 13, Trenton Lee 5, Chris Jackson 9, Samuel Barber 2, Travis Dickey 18, Cam Irvin 16, Jessee Quick 3, Everett Campbell 3.
Stout (8-2): Armani Tinsley 16, Lovell Williams 14, Luke Geiger 2, Drew Scott 16, Jon Ciriacks 11, Brody Fox 42, Preston Briggs 4, Kyle Williams 2, Jackson Noll 4, Nick Jungel 14.
3-pointers: Greenville 20 (Dickey 15, Irvin 4, K. Johnson 3, Cooley 2, J. Johnson 2, Ball 2, Redding, Quick, Campbell), Stout 4 (Williams 2, Tinsley, Ciriacks).
Halftime: Greenville 62-59.