UW-La Crosse complete a sweep of the UW-Stout men's basketball team in convincing fashion on Friday.
The Eagles ran out to a 19-point lead by halftime and cruised to a 92-75 win over the Blue Devils in La Crosse.
The WIAC West Division-leading Eagles (5-1) got 31 points from Ethan Anderson and 17 from Henry Noone.
Stout (1-5) was within one point of the lead midway through the first half at 23-22, but the Eagles pulled away with a quick 9-0 run.
Armani Tinsley scored 16 points for the Blue Dvils, and Lovell Williams added 14 of his own.
Stout shot 49% from the field but was plagued by 21 turnovers. The Eagles converted those turnovers into 37 points.
The Blue Devils will close out their regular season with a two-game crossover series against the East Division's UW-Whitewater. Stout is on the road Wednesday before returning home next Friday.
UW-La Crosse 92, UW-Stout 75
Stout (1-5): Armani Tinsley 16, Luke Geiger 8, Marcus Hill 8, Tyreese Alexander 6, Drew Scott 2, Lovell Williams 14, Josh Mericle 5, Nick Jungel 3, Kyle Jackson 3, Jake Horton 3, Kyle Williams 2, Preston Briggs 2, Carson Moe 2, Brody Fox 1.
La Crosse (5-1): Ethan Anderson 31, Wyatt Cook 16, Will Fuhrmann 6, Sean Suchomel 5, Seth Anderson 4, Henry Noone 17, Mandela Deang 3, Craig Steele 3, Justin Sivertson 3, Dylan Bunders 2, Austin Westra 2.
3-point goals: Stout 9 (Tinsley 4, Geiger 2, L. Williams, Mericle, Horton), La Crosse 11 (Noone 5, Anderson 3, Cook, Fuhrmann, Sivertson).
Halftime: La Crosse 49-30.