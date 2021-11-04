MENOMONIE — UW-Stout men's basketball's work wasn't limited to the nine games the Blue Devils played as part of an abridged WIAC season last winter. It began with practices in mid-October, months before the season finally got going, as the group worked to mesh a multitude of new faces into the mix. It extended into the middle of April, a month after a WIAC Tournament loss to UW-Oshkosh.
Coach Jim Lake, now entering his fourth season, said he felt the team didn't hit its stride until March. There were no games remaining on the schedule at that point, but the staff worked hard to hammer in three points of emphasis: lowering opponents' shooting percentage, rebounding and guarding in the quarter-court.
"I do think that we soaked as much as we could out of the COVID year," Lake said. "If I was more of a championship-ready program I would be annoyed at that (limited year), but for us, where we're at, I think we needed something to turn everything upside down. Not that I wanted it to be a pandemic, but the reality is we needed to use this to our advantage."
The hope is that work carries over into this season. Stout has serious experience returning, including four starters and its top five scorers from last season, helping the group hit the ground running heading into this weekend's season-opener.
"Especially in the preseason, conditioning, the weight training, just having an older group gets everybody else back to where we want to be," senior forward TYreese Alexander said. "The more people that come back, the more structure and the more leadership. It's good for both the young and the old."
If anyone needed even more of a kickstart, that came Thursday night with an exhibition against Loyola Chicago. The Ramblers, coming off a trip to the Sweet 16, reminded UW-Stout of the atmospheres they'll face in a more normal season.
"It's been about a year since I heard a crowd like that," Alexander said. "It was both nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time. It was good to have that energy, even though it wasn't on our own home court."
Four double-digit scorers are back from last season’s 3-6 squad, led by Armani Tinsley (16.2 points per game). Jon Ciriacks is also in the fold after missing five games to injury. He averaged 13.8 in the short sample size after leading the team in scoring with 16 points per game a year prior.
Alexander and Luke Geiger, who tied for Stout’s lead in rebounds, and leading assist man Lovell Williams, last year's WIAC Newcomer of the Year, are still here too.
"We didn't really get a chance to fully display what we're about last year," senior center Drew Scott said. "But toward the latter end of the season we won two of three games to finish the season. You could tell that we had lost some close games in the beginning and by the end I felt like we were playing a lot better basketball. It was unfortunate we had the season cut short, but I think we're going to hit the ground running."
While there is a veteran bunch to build around, that's not much of a differentiating factor in the WIAC this year. Seven of the conference's eight teams have at least four starters back in the fold. Three have enough talent to be included in D3hoops.com's opening Top 25: No. 5 UW-Platteville, No. 15 UW-La Crosse and No. 17 UW-Oshkosh.
"You hear from the older guys and the older coaches in this league that I've gotten a chance to meet and talk to about the 70s, 80s and then the Bo Ryan teams in the 90s," Lake said. "I think the next two, maybe three years in this league is going to be another heyday for the WIAC."
The league's returning talent is a major factor in the Blue Devils slotting in at No. 7 in the WIAC preseason poll. There’s likely a prove-it factor as well. The program is 15-44 under Lake’s watch.
"What's that mean for us? I don't know yet," Lake said. "I do like my group, but I can't argue with the seventh-place finish. We're going to have to go out and show maybe that's different. I don't know. All I know is that this group has been working their tail off. That part I'm very happy about."
Stout opens its season with three straight road games, starting with a trip to St. Olaf Friday. The home slate begins on Nov. 16 when the Blue Devils host Lakeland University at Johnson Fieldhouse.
"Some of these guys, this is their fifth year," Scott said. "Just another chance to have a full season, it means a lot to us. The seniors, it means a lot to us to actually culminate what we've been working for."