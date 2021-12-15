MENOMONIE — Lovell Williams was already making an impact.
The point guard played an important role in UW-Stout's shortened season last winter, stepping up as a freshman to provide valuable production for the Blue Devils. Others took notice of the breakthrough in Menomonie: Williams was named the WIAC's newcomer of the year at the end of the season.
His debut was good. But Williams was only getting started.
The native of Rogers, Minn., has taken what he was able to do as a freshman and bettered it as a sophomore. Williams is Stout's leading scorer and top facilitator this season, using his elevated role to help the Blue Devils get out to their best start in five years.
"Lovell is a very intelligent basketball player with a very high IQ, and he's very driven," Stout coach Jim Lake said. "A lot of this is just a product of his own hard work."
Through 10 games, the 6-foot-2 Williams is averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest. Those are improvements across the board on the numbers that earned him the conference's top distinction for an underclassman last season. He's been a driving force behind the Blue Devils' 8-2 start this year.
"I'll do whatever's needed," Williams said. "If guys are hot, I'm going to give it up. If we need a bucket, I want to get one. If we need a rebound, I can get that. I want to be a do-it-all point guard to provide for my team."
He credited an offseason spent in the weight room for his gains on the court. After his taste of the college game in last winter's abbreviated season, he knew where he needed to grow to take the next step.
"In the college game, you've got to be a bigger, physical player," he said. "From high school to college, that's probably the biggest difference — the physicality of the game. But after our short nine-game season, I knew if I wanted to be more successful in this game and make a name for myself that I needed to get bigger. I went all in last summer, and the weight room was a big part of my routine."
The improvements have been palpable. He's developed a closer mentality for the Blue Devils — look no further than his personal 5-0 run to give Stout the lead for good in a win over Greenville on Monday — and ranks among the WIAC's top players as nonconference play begins to wind down. He's fourth in the conference in scoring, second in assists and is in the top 10 in both steals and blocks.
He's become a focal point for the Blue Devils, and it's elevated the play of others too.
"As a point guard, we want him to facilitate," Lake said. "We want him to get guys involved and spearhead our break to get us moving. He adds the scoring punch off of that. We do a lot for him to put him in a position to make plays."
His contributions go beyond the court too. Williams has always been a natural leader, and not much has changed at the college level. Despite his youth on a veteran-loaded Stout team, the Blue Devils have welcomed his style and energy with open arms.
It helped that they all went through an unprecedented season together last year.
"It was easier in that sense," Williams said. "It was like, 'OK, we've already been together for the weirdest year that any of us have ever experienced.' We've been through that, so now we're closer. It's easier for guys to speak to each other. Maybe last year if we had said something a certain way it would have been taken differently, but now we know what guys mean even if it's said in a different type of tone. So last year helped with that and made it a lot easier."
His approach is paying off for the Blue Devils. He's made himself an invaluable member of the team.
"Lovell is a leader," Lake said. "My seniors have said that Lovell's energy is needed. He's not near the vocal leader that he's going to be, because we have a lot of guys that can share that load right now. I think it's going to grow for him, but the seniors get behind him and he gets behind them. Not only is he a good leader, but he's a good follower too. He's about the team, and we have a lot of guys like that.
"He's very important glue for the fabric of our team. He really brings groups together and makes guys want to root for him because he's pretty dynamic."
With eight wins through their first 10 games, the Blue Devils are confident while recognizing there's still room for growth. They're 1-1 in the WIAC, and conference play resumes in January. They know that's where the prize is.
"We love the record, but at the end of the day it's all about conference wins and then the conference tournament," Williams said. "We're keeping steady, keeping our heads down and working. We want to stay on the same track that we're on right now. The success is a testament to all our hard work."