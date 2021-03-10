A late UW-Eau Claire goal made it more dramatic, but the final result remained the same. The Blugolds men’s hockey team’s season came to an end Wednesday night in the WIAC semifinals.
UW-Stevens Point’s Carter Roo collected a behind-the-back pass from Cody Moline while skating toward the net, a crisp connection that allowed Roo to beat UW-Eau Claire goalie Zach Dyment and lift the Pointers to a 2-1 overtime victory at Hobbs Ice Arena. The game-winning tally, which came two minutes and 20 seconds into the extra frame, negated the impact of a thrilling UW-EC equalizer with 12 seconds remaining in regulation.
“I think both teams played well, we just couldn’t get any pucks to the net,” UW-Eau Claire coach Matt Loen said. “That’s been our Achilles the past couple games. We went like six periods without a goal, so it’s tough to win when you don’t score goals. ... We’re grateful to have a season, but our seniors are obviously devastated they got the national tournament taken away from them last year and this year. It’s tough for them.”
The NCAA announced in February that it will not be holding NCAA tournaments or championships for any Division III sports this year due to a lack of participation by its members. Thus, the Blugolds year ends with a 4-3-1 record. With the NCAAs wiped out, this tournament became the Blugolds’ ultimate goal.
Their season, which featured three cancellations in an already short slate, ended one game short. The team, which beat UW-Stevens Point in last year’s WIAC championship, was shooting for back-to-back Commissioner’s Cups for the first time in program history.
“It’s a mental battle,” Loen said. “Being a student-athlete’s tough enough. Then they have to deal with testing and other teams not being able to play. ... I think the biggest challenge this season was the mental attitude of our players, and not in a disrespectful way, just a lot of things to think about.”
A familiar face nearly ended UW-Eau Claire’s season in regulation when Rice Lake native Jordan Fader put the Pointers up 1-0 with 16:12 remaining in the third period. He was positioned perfectly between the circles to corral a rebound from a shot from the point.
From there, the Blugolds were in scramble mode to equalize. Gravity appeared to be on their side on a shot with just under nine minutes remaining in the game, when the puck grazed Pointer goalie Ryan Wagner on the shoulder and fluttered above him. It looked to be following a trajectory right into the net, and the Blugolds even had players nearby to tap it in, but the puck somehow stayed in front of the goal line.
Dyment shut down a Pointer 3-on-1 chance with 2:02 remaining to keep the team’s hopes alive, a move that proved critical. With 12 seconds remaining, Adam Parsells took a desperation shot from the top of the left circle that was tipped by Cole Paskus, a redirection that helped the Blugolds finally beat Wagner. Parsells leaped into the corner in excitement when he saw the referee signal.
“Parsells made a great move at the blue line to get lateral and give himself a shot lane,” Loen said. “After he shot it I couldn’t follow the puck, there was so much traffic in front. It was like a pinball. I think it went off Paskus’ arm and went in the net. We’ll have to check the video a couple times on that one.”
That was the last celebration the Blugolds enjoyed. Roo scored on the Pointers’ first shot of overtime.
UW-Stevens Point advances to play a well-rested UW-Superior in the WIAC title bout Friday night. The fourth-seeded Yellowjackets got out of the semifinals via forfeit, with UW-River Falls exiting the tournament early on Wednesday due to COVID-19 protocols.
UW-Stevens Point 2, UW-Eau Claire 1 (OT)
UWSP 0 0 1 1 — 2
UWEC 0 0 1 0 — 1
Third period: 1, UW-Stevens Point, Jordan Fader (David Hill), 3:48; 2, UW-Eau Claire, Cole Paskus (Adam Parsells), 19:47. Overtime: 3. UW-Stevens Point, Carter Roo (Cody Moline, Colin Raver), 2:20.
Shots on goal: UW-Stevens Point 6-3-6-1-16, UW-Eau Claire 4-12-11-1-28. Penalties: UW-Stevens Point 1 for 2 mins, UW-Eau Claire 1 for 2 mins. Goalies: UW-Stevens Point: Ryan Wagner (28 shots, 27 saves); UW-Eau Claire: Zach Dyment (16 shots, 14 saves).