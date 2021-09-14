The Wisconsin Badgers are coming to Chippewa Falls.
The Badgers men's hockey team will have a scrimmage against Minnesota Duluth on Sunday, Oct. 3, at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The two schools announced the news on Tuesday.
The event, set to begin at 1 p.m., will feature scrimmaging and special teams work, in addition to other possible drills. Tickets will be available for purchase for $10 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., or online beginning Thursday at Chippewahockey.org. All proceeds will benefit the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association Kids on Ice Endowment Fund.
The NCAA passed a one-year waiver for college hockey teams to play other NCAA foes in exhibitions this season, allowing the Badgers to meet the Bulldogs. Under ordinary circumstances, NCAA teams play Canadian colleges for preseason work.
The exhibition will bring a trio of Badgers back near home. Eau Claire North graduate Sam Stange enters his second year with the Badgers. He’s joined this season by two newcomers, fellow former Husky Zach Urdahl and Altoona native Daniel Laatsch.
Two Division I powers will converge at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Badgers reached the NCAA tournament and earned a No. 1 seed in their region last season, but fell to Bemidji State in the first round. Minnesota Duluth reached the Frozen Four, where it fell to UMass 3-2 in the semifinals.