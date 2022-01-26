When Carter Hanke heard his name called, he was ready.
The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team was tied with fourth-ranked UW-Oskosh at 72 in overtime on Wednesday at Zorn Arena. When the Blugolds got the ball and a timeout with 26 seconds left, coach Matt Siverling knew exactly who he wanted to take the last shot.
With eight seconds left, Hanke took the ball from the left wing and drove through the lane. The junior spun, jumped backward and put the right amount of touch on a fadeaway.
Nothing but net. And when the Titans’ desperation heave from halfcourt missed at the buzzer, the Blugolds earned the kind of signature win they’d been chasing for weeks: a 74-72 triumph over one of the top teams in the nation.
“It’s easy to play when your coach has faith in you and my teammates have faith in me,” Hanke said. “They drew up the perfect play that I wanted to do, and I delivered. The feeling’s great right now.”
The play was executed to perfection.
“We wanted to get Hanke going downhill,” Siverling said. “And we were in the bonus, so if they would have fouled we would have gotten to the line. We wanted to be aggressive and get to the rim, and he made an unbelievable shot right there.”
The Blugolds (10-10, 3-6) went toe-to-toe with the fourth-ranked Titans (15-3, 5-2) all night, even building a 10-point lead in the first half. When Oshkosh took its swings, Eau Claire always weathered them.
The Titans took a 70-69 lead when Quinn Steckbauer made a layup with 55 seconds left in overtime. But Brock Voigt had an answer for the Blugolds, finishing through contact for an old-fashioned 3-point play with 38 seconds remaining.
Oshkosh’s Cole Booth made two free throws on the other end with 26 ticks left, setting the stage for Hanke’s heroics.
“They’re a great team,” Hanke said. “They battled hard. We knew it was going to be a close game the whole way down, back and forth, back and forth. I think for us as a team, to fight that adversity the whole game says a lot about us and what we can do.”
Voigt scored a game-high 23 points and had four rebounds. Hanke finished with 14 points.
The Blugolds had recently put a six-game losing streak behind them by beating UW-Whitewater on Saturday. Now with a win over a national title contender, they feel they’ve got things going in the right direction.
“I feel the way we’re playing now, we can beat anybody in the country,” Hanke said. “We’re playing hard, people are making shots and we’re playing well together now.”
Voigt put Eau Claire up 64-62 in the final 40 seconds of regulation with a ferocious dunk, but Steckbauer tied the game with a layup with 28 seconds left. The Blugolds had a chance at a winner, but a shot from Voigt missed the mark.
Voigt scored six of the Blugolds’ 10 points in overtime.
Eau Claire survived a push from a top-five team, and it wasn’t easy. The game saw 19 lead changes and 13 ties, despite the Blugolds being in the lead for the vast majority of the contest.
“I thought we played a full game and a five-minute overtime,” Siverling said. “I thought our guys just competed the entire time. They never got down. You could see as the game went on, our guys just kept getting more and more confident. We’re capable of playing that way, and tonight we showed it. That was great for our guys and I’m really proud of them. Hopefully we can keep that momentum going.”
Spencer Page added 12 points and six rebounds for Eau Claire. Carter Brooks had 10 points and five rebounds, including a key putback midway through overtime.
The Blugolds are off until next Wednesday, when they host UW-River Falls. They’ll try to keep things headed in the right direction as the WIAC tournament approaches.
“I think just putting a couple wins together, getting some confidence back, knowing that we can play with anybody is something that we needed to do,” Siverling said. “I think, hopefully, we can carry this forward and continue to play well.”
UW-Eau Claire 74, UW-Oshkosh 72 (OT)
Oshkosh: Levi Borchert 18, Quinn Steckbauer 16, Eddie Muench 10, Eric Peterson 9, Cole Booth 9, Jonah Rindfleisch 7, JT Petrie 3.
Eau Claire: Brock Voigt 23, Carter Hanke 14, Spencer Page 12, Carter Brooks 10, Cade Hall 8, Nolan Blair 7.
3-pointers: Oshkosh 4 (Steckbauer 2, Muench, Peterson), Eau Claire 2 (Page, Blair).
Halftime: Eau Claire 35-28. End of regulation: Tied at 64.