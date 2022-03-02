A year after earning the WIAC Newcomer of the Year honor, UW-Stout's Lovell Williams followed with a first team All-WIAC selection.
Williams was the sole local player named to the all-conference first team on Wednesday. The sophomore averaged 18.3 points per game, good for third in the WIAC, and tied for the conference lead with 5.3 assists per game.
Williams, a guard, scored a career-best 31 points against Buena Vista last November and had a triple-double against UW-Eau Claire in the first War on 94 rivalry meeting of the season. He tallied double-digit points in 22 of the 24 games he appeared in.
The Blue Devils will need to replace all that production next season. Williams announced in late February that he is entering the transfer portal.
“Thank you to my teammates and coaches and the Blue Devil community for giving me a home away from home,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “I’ve spent a very important two years here and after conversations with my family, we have decided that it is best for me to enter the transfer portal. Thank you to everyone. Forever grateful.”
Blue Devils teammate Armani Tinsley and UW-Eau Claire junior forward Brock Voigt were All-WIAC honorable mentions.
Tinsley averaged 15.8 points per game for Stout, putting him sixth in the conference. The guard added 2.8 assists per contest. He poured in 31 points in a double-overtime win over the Blugolds this season, and closed out the year by scoring in double figures in 17 straight games.
Voigt led the Blugolds in scoring and rebounding this season, averaging 14 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. His rebounding average was fourth-best in the conference. He opened the season with one of his finest performances, scoring 27 points and pulling down 11 rebounds in a win over Case Western Reserve. He scored 23 points in the Blugolds' overtime upset of nationally-ranked UW-Oshkosh in January.
Voigt was also named to the All-Defensive team along with Stout's Jon Ciriacks.
Eau Claire senior Spencer Page was named the conference's Scholar-Athlete for men's basketball. The Rice Lake native has a 3.76 grade point average and is double-majoring in business finance and business economics.