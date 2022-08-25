Northland College at UW-Eau Claire men's soccer

UW-Eau Claire players celebrate after a goal during a game against Northland College on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Simpson Field.

 Photo by Branden Nall

UW-Eau Claire men's soccer coach Casey Holm was asked Monday during a media session at the university how he's feeling about his program heading into its second year of existence.

"As a preseason overview, we have 32 guys on the roster, so it's basically what it was last year," Holm said. "We added 13 new faces to the program, and 19 return from last year's roster. We have three transfers. We are very excited to go, as we were very excited to go last year. We feel we've grown quite a bit. We've obviously gotten older. The transfers help quite a bit, especially in our back line."