UW-Eau Claire men's soccer coach Casey Holm was asked Monday during a media session at the university how he's feeling about his program heading into its second year of existence.
"As a preseason overview, we have 32 guys on the roster, so it's basically what it was last year," Holm said. "We added 13 new faces to the program, and 19 return from last year's roster. We have three transfers. We are very excited to go, as we were very excited to go last year. We feel we've grown quite a bit. We've obviously gotten older. The transfers help quite a bit, especially in our back line."
The Blugolds went 15-4 in the program’s initial season. They were hopeful of receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, but were left out.
Holm and player Cooper Roberts explained they have an action plan for every minute and are excited to have some flexibility on their back line this year.
One of the differences the coach has noticed in this year's team is it seems much more competitive.
"Last year I feel like we were just building up the foundation of the program and everything like that," Holm said. "Now we kind of solidified what we want going forward. We can start looking for players with a competitiveness level that we are looking for, and who are adaptable. I think that's what the biggest differences this year from last year."
Roberts explained from the player perspective, saying, "I feel like this preseason what we've been working on is just getting used to all of us coming together again for another season with new players, new freshmen transfers and getting comfortable with where we will probably be this year.
"The team's got a lot of players that are adaptable in many positions. You kind of have to figure out how it's going to look this season and where you're going to be going from there. That's the biggest thing this preseason, I think, for a lot of players."
Holm indicated his larger roster this year is helpful for its deep bench.
"Last year we would maybe be 16-17 (players) when we ran an 11-on-11 practice," he said. "You need 22 guys for those.”
Roberts and Holm indicated they would be pleased with meeting last year's outcome but hope to improve.
"If we can meet that, that had to be amazing," Roberts said. "We've got a little bit harder schedule. I think there's going to be a good challenge coming forward for us. We are more than prepared to take it on."
"We're on the second year of a two-year cycle for our schedule," Holm said. "Our schedule this year lines up with a ton of home games in September and a lot of away games in October. It's a full conference schedule. Most teams overstretch a lot of the nonconference stuff in September to fill out their schedule."