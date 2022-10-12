In just year two of the program’s existence, the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team is off to a 13-2 start in its first 15 games this season.
The team began its schedule with 13 games in 26 days and emerged with an undefeated 13-0 record in these games.
Casey Holm, the team’s head coach, says the team has done a good job of overcoming its youth and building a culture that has allowed the Blugolds to have success on the field in the program’s second year.
Holm said their young team, which only has five players that aren’t freshmen or sophomores, had to prepare really quickly before its early stretch of games and just took it day-by-day.
“The strength (of the team) was just banding together and understanding that it’s kind of us against the world,” Holm said.
He said one of the highlights of the 13-game winning streak was winning “revenge games” against three teams they lost to last year: Loras, Grinnell, and Carthage College.
Last week, the team saw their first real adversity of the season, losing back-to-back road games against two of their toughest opponents of the season, Augsburg and St. Olaf, Holm said.
Holm said they had a quality group of players that came in the first year of the program last season, and they set a foundation of a winning culture that they were able to carry over into this season.
The team went 15-4 in their first season last year.
“Starting a new program, you get the opportunity to build your own culture and build your own identity,” Holm said. “The guys really bought into that and kind of took that on their own and made it their own.”
He said that while they still have a very young team this year, he is excited as he looks ahead to the seasons ahead as this group of players continues to gain experience and improve.
“It’s a thought process of one game at a time, learning, building and working to get better each day,” Holm said.
He said when he took the job he thought out a four year plan for the program, and the team is currently ahead of the curve he had envisioned.
Carter Thiesfeld, a sophomore midfielder, said his class of teammates that came in as freshmen last year did a good job of holding each other accountable, and the class of incoming freshmen this year have been doing the same. He said this has played an important role in the team having this early success.
“It’s a process; you can’t do everything in one year,” Thiesfeld said. “Obviously there’s going to be a big jump in year two, and we’ve made a bigger jump than we expected and we’re performing very well.”
He said the culture they have built as a team has been critical to their success and has allowed them to be consistent in their performances in each game.
“As individuals we all pick each other up and we’re all there for each other,” Thiesfeld said. “It’s more of a family than a team, and that’s what makes us special.”
Max Walters, a junior defenseman, said this family environment has helped them to grow and take a big step from year one to year two.
Walters said he chose to transfer to UW-Eau Claire from the University of St. Thomas because of the culture that Coach Holm described that he was going to build in the program.
The team has a mentality of treating every practice with an intensity that makes each one feel almost like a game, Walters said. Their mentality of one day at a time allowed them to stay focused and go on their 13-game winning streak to start the season.
“We go into every game having the mentality that we are going to win,” Walters said.
The team returns to action this Friday with a road game against Finlandia University in Hancock, Mich.