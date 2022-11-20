Wisconsin Nebraska Football

Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi (1) celebrates after teammate Graham Mertz scored a 1-yard touchdown against Nebraska to take the lead during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 15-14. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

 Rebecca S. Gratz

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Wisconsin team that has endured the midseason firing of its head coach and the death of a former teammate let its emotions spill out as groups of players gathered near midfield at Memorial Stadium to celebrate and pose for pictures with the Freedom Trophy.

Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete a comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series.