Boys Basketball
Chippewa Falls (4-0, 6-2-0)
The Cardinals have yet to lose a matchup in the Big Rivers Conference play.
Leading the team in scoring is senior Mason Monarski with 19.8 points per game and 9 rebounds per game. Monarski has made 905 points so far in his high school career. He also carries an impressive .862 free-throw percentage.
Kansas Smith has a .818 free-throw percentage and averages 7.2 points per game and 2.2 assists per game.
The Cardinals are slated to host the New Richmond Tigers Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Eau Claire Memorial (4-1, 7-3-0)
The Old Abes are 4-1 in conference, led in scoring by sophomore Cooper Jesperson with an average of 15.7 points per game and 3.8 assists per game.
Mason Stoik averages 14.0 points per game and has a .952 free-throw percentage.
The Abes are set to host Menomonie Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Fall Creek (3-0, 6-1-0)
Fall Creek is currently undefeated in the Cloverbelt West Conference. Junior Bo Vollrath is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 21.0 points per game and has a .825 free-throw percentage. He has made a total of 926 points this far in his career, and he still has another year of high school left.
Senior Leo Hagberg averages 14.1 points per game and a .400 3-point percentage. Junior Isaac Steinke has a 11.5 point per game average and a .792 free-throw percentage.
The Crickets are set to play at Bloomer Friday at 7:15 p.m.
McDonell Central (3-0, 11-0-0)
The Macks are undefeated yet this season. Eddie Mittermeyer leads in scoring with an average of 21.4 points per game. He broke a school record two weeks ago as he scored 52 points against Chequamegon in the last game of the Denny Laramy Holiday Classic. Mittermeyer is not far from his thousandth career point, currently having scored 973 points in his high school career.
Senior Canan Huss averages 20.9 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game.
McDonell is set to host Stanley-Boyd Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Eau Claire Memorial (3-1, 6-2-0)
The Old Abes are currently on a 3-game conference winning streak, though they fell to Marshfield in a non-conference matchup Tuesday night.
Jordyn Peed leads the Abes in scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game. Peed, a sophomore, averages
Lily Cayley averages 10.0 points per game and 5.0 assists per game. Cayley has committed to play basketball for the University of Minnesota-Mankato next year.
The Abes hit the road to take on Menomonie Friday. Tipoff is at 7:15 p.m.
Eau Claire North (3-1, 4-4-0)
The Huskies are taking care of business in the early season, with three wins and one loss in the Big Rivers Conference. Sophomore Ellie O’Keefe is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 12.1 points per game, followed by junior Jayden Smith, who averages 9.9 points per game.
Senior Brya Smith averages 6.6 rebounds per game. Smith has committed to play for the UW-Platteville Pioneers next year.
The Huskies are slated to host the River Falls Wildcats Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Cadott (5-0, 11-0-0)
The Hornets are currently undefeated this season. Lauryn Goettl has averaged 21.7 points per game and 4.5 assists per game this season, followed by senior Elly Eiler with 17.0 points per game and 3.6 assists per game.
Goettl and Eiler lead in rebounds as well, averaging 9.2 and 6.6 per game, respectively.
The team hits the road Thursday to play in Bloomer at 7:15 p.m.
McDonell Central (5-0, 7-3-0)
The Macks are 5-0 in the Cloverbelt West Conference, with senior Marley Hughes and junior Aubrey Dorn averaging 12.7 points per game each.
Dorn also leads in rebounds, averaging 9.3 per game. Hughes leads in assists with 6.3 per game.
The Macks take on the Regis Ramblers at home Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire Memorial (8 pts, 8-2-1)
After Tuesday’s win against the North Huskies the Memorial Old Abes have a three-way tie for lead scorer, with Benji Roberts, sophomore Nick Masden, and freshman Mack Diggins all averaging 1.36 points per game.
Reed Ryback ahs a .917 save percentage in 426 minutes of gameplay this season. Brody Leupke has a .920 save percentage and one shutout in 151 minutes of gameplay this season.
Memorial is slated to host the University School of Milwaukee Saturday at 2 p.m. at Hobbs Municipal Ice Center.
Chippewa Falls (6 pts, 9-2-0)
The Cardinals have had a strong start to the season, tallying nine wins and two losses. Jackson Hoem is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 2.09 points per game and has had 4 game-winning goals.
Derek Strong is indeed strong in the goal, with a save percentage of .914 and two shutouts this season.
The Cardinals are slated to take on the New Richmond Tigers Thursday at the Chippewa Ice Arena. Puck drop is 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
ECA Stars (2pts, 5-9-0)
Kennedy Gruhlke and Addison Gruhlke lead the team’s scoring with 1.07 points per game each. They have both scored one game-winning goal each.
Evie Pritzl has a save percentage of .889 in 627 minutes this season.
The Eau Claire Area Stars play the Western Wisconsin Stars Monday at 7 p.m. at the Somerset Ice Arena.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers (0 pts, 6-4-0)
The Sabers are on a two-game winning streak after the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Holiday Classic last week.
Chi-Hi sophomore Addisyn Buesgen averages 1.29 points per game for the Sabers and scored the game-winning point in the team’s last game against the Eau Claire Area Stars.
Goalkeeper Kassandra Herr has a .896 save percentage in 479 minutes of gameplay this season.
The Sabers are set to host the Black River Falls Tigers Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Dunn County Ice Arena.