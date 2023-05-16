Brewers Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, right, scores past Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 15, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered in his fourth straight game and Nolan Gorman had a career-high five RBIs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 18-1 Monday night for their season-best fourth straight win.

Andrew Knizner hit his first career grand slam in a 10-run eighth after entering as a pinch runner earlier in the inning, which began with Tommy Edman homering. It was the most runs scored by the Cardinals in one inning since the first inning of Game 5 of the 2019 NL Championship Series at Atlanta.