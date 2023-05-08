Brewers Giants Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer (28) scores against San Francisco Giants catcher Blake Sabol during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Willy Adames and William Contreras each hit two-run home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Sunday to end a six-game losing streak.

Contreras opened up the scoring for the Brewers with a two-run home run in the second inning.