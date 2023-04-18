Brewers Mariners Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes stands in the dugout as he talks with Brewers staff after leaving a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners with an apparent injury during the sixth inning Monday, April 17, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

 Lindsey Wasson

SEATTLE (AP) — Corbin Burnes wasn't going to push too hard and risk a little bit of discomfort turning into a bigger problem this early in the season.

Burnes pitched 5 1/3 innings before leaving with a left pectoral strain, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-3 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games.