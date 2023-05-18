Brewers Cardinals Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras breaks his bat over his knee after grounding out to end the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matthew Liberatore tossed five shutout innings in his season debut and Paul DeJong homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

St. Louis has won eight of 10 after a 10-24 start to the season.