APTOPIX Brewers Diamondbacks Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras tags out Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy trying to score a run on a ball hit by Alek Thomas in the third inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

PHOENIX (AP) — It's just 13 games into the season, so Josh Rojas isn't about to throw any parties, but the preseason hype surrounding the Arizona Diamondbacks appears justifed.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer for his first long ball with the D-backs, rookie Drey Jameson pitched four scoreless innings and Arizona beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Wednesday.