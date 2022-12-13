Braves Athletics Brewers Trade Baseball

FILE - Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras flys out during the ninth inning in Game 1 of a National League Division Series baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Murphy from the Oakland Athletics as part of a three-team deal on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, that also sent catcher William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

 John Bazemore

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos acknowledges he paid a substantial price to acquire Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade.

Anthopoulos believed adding one of the game's top catchers was worth the cost.