Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Joey Wiemer get high-fives in the dugout after scoring on a single by Brewers' Jesse Winker during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO (AP) — Jesse Winker is working on a smooth transition to the Milwaukee Brewers. A couple of big hits in the team's first series definitely helps.

Winker had two hits and three RBIs, including a key two-run single in Milwaukee's five-run sixth inning, and the Brewers beat Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs 9-5 on Sunday.