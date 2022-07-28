ALTOONA — Entering his final season at UW-Stout, Charlie Szykowny expected the usual. The shortstop was already established as one of the Blue Devils’ top hitters, but had never been much of a slugger. He’d worked to add more power to his game, but didn’t expect a huge jump in that department for his senior year.
Several months later, it’s clear those expectations were far too modest.
Szykowny rewrote the UW-Stout record book by smashing 18 homers and driving in 55 runs this spring, both of which were new single-season bests for the program. He earned second-team All-America status in Division III, ending his Blue Devils career as one of the top players in the country.
He decided to remain in the Chippewa Valley this summer, suiting up with the Eau Claire Express. The jump to the Northwoods League level hasn’t slowed him down. Entering Thursday’s meeting with Willmar, Szykowny had a team-high five home runs and ranked fourth on the club in batting average at .293.
Not bad for someone with low-key goals coming into the year.
“Basically, I expected to keep doing what I did. That was my expectation for myself, so maybe I undershot it a little bit,” he said. “It’s fun to see it come to fruition.”
Szykowny worked on being more explosive throughout the offseason, and it’s paid off in a big way this year. He hit four homers as a junior at Stout and increased his total by 14 as a senior. His year-to-date tally sits at 23 across all leagues, and there’s still a month left in the Northwoods League regular season.
“I focused on being explosive, and I think that helped with the power numbers that came out of the spring this year,” Szykowny said. “I really focused on a lot of the explosive work, like band work and (medicine) balls and stuff.”
Scouts from the highest level of the sport have taken notice. Szykowny was one of four Express players invited to next week’s Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase in La Crosse. The participants are selected by a panel of major league scouts.
It’s fitting, because Szykowny is aiming to play professionally. He’ll play one year at the Division I level next season as a graduate student at Illinois-Chicago, and then wants to play the game for a living.
Express manager Dale Varsho sees it as a realistic goal for the imposing 6-foot-3 slugger.
“Pro guys want to see how he does,” Varsho said. “Coming from Division III and looking at his size, it’s remarkable. He’s got a pro athlete body, and they just want to know how he can be successful at this level.”
The native of Palos Heights, Ill., hit .398 with 35 extra-base hits at Stout this spring. Each number was a career best, excluding the shortened 2020 season. Szykowny said it was a product of countless reps taken in the batting cage and hours spent building strength.
“I’ve never really been a hitter, and my hitting’s been really good lately,” he said. “It’s been fun to see the results of the work I put in.
“I think it’s just millions and millions of reps in the batting cages and getting used to finding the ball with the barrel. Just with my coaches who have helped me get my swing to where it is, it’s just turned into a power swing I guess.”
And for how good of a hitter Szykowny has been, he’s also a contributor on the mound. In 5.1 innings as a pitcher this summer, he’s 2-0 for the Express and hasn’t surrendered a run. Varsho says the right-hander’s fastball clocks in anywhere from 92 to 94 mph.
That versatility won’t hurt in the pursuit of a professional career.
“I think it’s a very good possibility,” Varsho said. “I think he’s got a future, maybe not even position-wise, but when you see him on the mound it’s pretty electric.”
He’ll have a chance to show all that he can do at the Major League Dreams Showcase next week. It will be an opportunity to show exactly how much progress he’s made since the spring began, and showcase where he wants to go.
“I think it’s really cool to be able to show what I can do in front of those scouts,” Szykowny said. “We’ll see what they think. ... The goal is to keep playing as long as possible.”