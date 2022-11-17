A strong season for the Mondovi Buffaloes ended in disappointment on Thursday, as the Division 6 state championship game ended in a 32-14 defeat by the Stratford Tigers.
Stratford struck first in this game, opening the game with a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-0. They took control of the game with three minutes left in the second quarter, scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 13-0.
However, Mondovi responded, managing a scoring drive right before halftime, capped off by quarterback Jarod Falkner scoring on a touchdown run to cut their deficit to 13-7 in the final seconds before the half.
The first half was neck and neck for the two teams offensively, as Stratford only outgained Mondovi by four yards, 114-110.
To start the second half, Mondovi struck again, this time scoring through the air on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Falkner to Cade Fremstad. This put the Buffaloes ahead 14-13.
In response, Stratford put together a scoring drive of their own, leaning on running back Koehler Kilty for seven carries and a 2-yard touchdown run. They failed a two-point conversion try but regained the lead, 19-14.
Mondovi failed to respond with a score of their own, and later in the fourth quarter, Stratford took their second two-score lead of the game on a play-action pass, going up 25-14 with just over 11 minutes to play.
The Buffaloes then had a few failed drives on offense, one ending in a turnover on downs and one ending on a Falkner interception.
Stratford would score one more time in the fourth quarter, with Kilty running in his third touchdown of the game in the final minute of play, sealing a 32-14 victory for the Tigers.
Mondovi couldn’t stop Kilty all game, as he ended with 192 yards on 35 carries with three touchdowns.
Fremstad led the Buffaloes with four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in the game.
This was Mondovi’s first trip to the state championship game since 1990, when they also finished runner-up. It was the eighth state championship title for Stratford, who won six straight in 2003-2008.