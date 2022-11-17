MONDOVI BRINGS HOME SILVER

Mondovi Buffalos hoist the silver football at the State Championships at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday. 

 Photo by Branden Nall

A strong season for the Mondovi Buffaloes ended in disappointment on Thursday, as the Division 6 state championship game ended in a 32-14 defeat by the Stratford Tigers.

Stratford struck first in this game, opening the game with a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-0. They took control of the game with three minutes left in the second quarter, scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 13-0.