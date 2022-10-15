The Mondovi Buffaloes got off to a fast start in their 41-8 victory over Durand Friday evening. The Buffaloes scored on a pick six when Porter Bauer stepped between Durand quarterback Eli Whitwam and his intended receiver in the first quarter with 8:51 on the clock.

The Buffaloes' head coach Craig Loscheider implied after the game that the win over the Panthers would be a confidence boost for his team. He said, "Durand is a tough team, and they always play us tough. They've gotten us the last couple years and we've worked really hard to see if we can get them back, so it was fun to go out and play a pretty complete game. He further said, “these guys have never beaten Durand as varsity players and, mentally I think this was a big thing for them to overcome and to start as fast as they did.”