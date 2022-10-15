The Mondovi Buffaloes got off to a fast start in their 41-8 victory over Durand Friday evening. The Buffaloes scored on a pick six when Porter Bauer stepped between Durand quarterback Eli Whitwam and his intended receiver in the first quarter with 8:51 on the clock.
The Buffaloes' head coach Craig Loscheider implied after the game that the win over the Panthers would be a confidence boost for his team. He said, "Durand is a tough team, and they always play us tough. They've gotten us the last couple years and we've worked really hard to see if we can get them back, so it was fun to go out and play a pretty complete game. He further said, “these guys have never beaten Durand as varsity players and, mentally I think this was a big thing for them to overcome and to start as fast as they did.”
He concluded with, "it was nice to see them perform at the level we think they can. It is really important to me that they get to experience the success that we kept telling them they could have if they bought into everything we were trying to get them to do."
At the end of the game, Mondovi had accumulated 435 offensive yards, and Durand 183. The Panthers had possession for 18:49, and the Buffaloes for 29:11.
Dawson Hartung was responsible for Durand's only score, with his one-yard run in the second quarter with 0:54 until halftime.
It was senior night at Mondovi, which caused Loscheider to pause and reflect a moment on the players he will be saying goodbye to at the end of the season. One such player is quarterback Jarod Falkner who the coach said will be "hard to replace." Loscheider elaborated that Falkner is, "a really tough football player, and a great leader."
One thing he will remember about this group of seniors is, "the process and the time we spent together in the weight room and on the practice field, just all that time spent building our team together."
Loscheider expressed pride in his program, and acknowledged the team is there for school first and foremost, but they are also playing good football.