Few people knew his real name and it didn’t matter.
A big guy in his era, they just called him “Moose.”
And he was a Moose, on the mound and at the plate in an era when Eau Claire fastpitch softball dominated the Wisconsin scene and gained honors and respect throughout the nation.
The efforts of Dale Madson have not gone unnoticed. He has been named to the Wisconsin ASA (Amateur Softball Association) Hall of Fame and will be inducted Oct. 5 in Wausau.
“It means I put in my time and am being recognized for what I accomplished,” said Madson. “Softball was a real big part of my life and I was lucky to get into it when it was at its peak.”
The 84-year old retired city Forestry Department worker had a diamond career that spanned 25 years – stretching from the Church League in the 1950s into the elite leagues, retiring in 1978.
His list of accomplishments is a long one.
As a pitcher, he started out as a figure-8 or underhand thrower, like most everyone else at the time.
“Then Tex (Books) and Hagy (Don Hagedorn) came to town and that changed things,” Madson said. “I realized my style was not going to get me very far.”
Books was a speedballing windmiller and Hagedorn a hard-throwing sling-shot artist. Madson converted to the sling-shot style.
And that put him in the thick of things. He moved into the city’s Major League and played with Nelson’s, Wyman’s, Galloway Tap, H & L Men’s Shop and Randall’s, all top teams. He even played some tournaments with state champion Peters Meats.
In a time when up to 2,000 fans would swarm the Water Street Field, he played on five city championship teams, in seven district and state tournaments and also pitched in the National Regional at Aurora, Ill.
During a hitch in the Army in 1958, he compiled a 22-3 record with his service team in Germany.
Madson hit his peak in the early 1960s when he was named Most Valuable Player in the 1961 state tournament held here and gained District MVP honors in 1961 and 1963, when he was also selected Best Pitcher.
It was in 1961 playing with Chippewa Valley Sports in a tournament at Superior when he scored wins over Duluth’s Bobo Johnson and Larry Anderson, two of the top hurlers in the midwest.
On the mound, he recorded a pitching record of 315 wins against 75 losses that included five no-hitters. At the bat, he won the city batting title in 1963 with a .458 average and finished with a .315 lifetime average that included his share of home runs.
“I was backed by good players,” Madson said. “And I enjoyed the camaraderie of playing with my good friends. I also had a very understanding wife of 58 years (Margaret).”
When not pitching, he played mainly at first base but also was used in all three outfield positions due to his big bat. Because of his versatility, he was selected to five Major League all-star teams.
Moose, a dedicated hunter and fisherman, was also involved in city hockey. He played several years with the Eau Claire Rockets and later served as a coach for the first North High School team. He was inducted into the Eau Claire Center Ice Club in 2007. He is proud of his four generations of Madson hockey.
Madson is the ninth city fastpitch player to gain the state softball hall of fame.