Bulls Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 23 in Milwaukee.

 AP

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Chicago averaging 31.2 points per game. Wednesday's meeting will be the second of the season between the two teams. Chicago is 2-1 against the Central Division, and Milwaukee is 4-2 against division opponents.

Milwaukee Bucks (22-11, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (14-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference)