Bucks Raptors Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo lays up the ball as Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby (3) and guard Fred VanVleet (23) defend in Toronto on Wednesday.

 AP

TORONTO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 104-101 on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo, who scored a career-high 55 points Tuesday night against Washington, came in having posted at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in each of his past three games. The two-time MVP shot 7 for 18 against Toronto, making 1 of 3 from 3-point range and 15 of 21 at the free throw line.