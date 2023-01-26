Nuggets Bucks Basketball

Denver Nuggets’ Zeke Nnaji tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

 AP

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night.

The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).