Kings Bucks Basketball

Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes drives by Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points, Jrue Holiday added 31 and Milwaukee beat Sacramento 126-113 on Wednesday night for the Bucks' 13th consecutive victory over the Kings.

The streak is Milwaukee's longest active streak against an opponent. The Bucks have won 12 straight against Orlando.