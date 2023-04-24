SPORTS-BKN-BUCKS-ANTETOKOUNMPO-GET

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), wearing a green hoodie, looks on from the bench during the game against the Miami Heat in game 3 of the first-round playoff series at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday, Apr. 22, 2023. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS)

 Al Diaz

MIAMI — It was back to double duty Sunday for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, with it still unclear when All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be able to return to duty for the Milwaukee Bucks in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

"We have to prepare for both teams again," Spoelstra said ahead of Monday night's Game 4 at Kaseya Center, in the series the Heat lead 2-1.