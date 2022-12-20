Bucks Pelicans Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III in New Orleans, Monday.

 AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jrue Holiday frustrated former teammate Zion Williamson like few NBA guards can and drained a momentum-changing, late-game shot for good measure.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds, Holiday capped his 18-point, 11-assist performance by hitting a 3 with 1:17 to go, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night.