Lakers Heat Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Miami. The Heat won 112-98. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn't even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game's best player.

As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points.