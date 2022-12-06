Bucks Magic Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes past Orlando Magic's Markelle Fultz, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored five of his 34 points in the final two minutes Monday night to help the Milwaukee Bucks hold off a late Orlando rally in a 109-102 win over the Magic.

Bobby Portis added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, and Jrue Holiday added 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists.