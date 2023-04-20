Heat Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Joe Ingles reacts after making a shot during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

 Aaron Gash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — For at least one night, the Milwaukee Bucks didn't miss Giannis Antetokounmpo at all.

Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 24 and the hot-shooting Bucks withstood Antetokounmpo's absence while trouncing the Miami Heat 138-122 on Wednesday, tying their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at a game apiece.